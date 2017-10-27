Elderly couple attacked in Kenosha County home invasion, authorities say

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. (WLS) --
An elderly couple was attacked in their home in Wisconsin, the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said Friday.

Sheriff's deputies and Village of Somers Rescue responded just after 2:35 a.m. to a report of a home invasion at 3700 18th Street.

An 84-year old man had woken up to the sound of breaking glass. When he went to check it out, a man attacked him and his 83-year old wife.

Investigators said the couple was airlifted to a hospital with serious head injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. The attack may have been targeted.
