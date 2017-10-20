Authorities find arsenal of weapons during child porn investigation in Florida

Police investigating child pornography allegations in Florida found a large arsenal of weapons, explosives and ammunition. (WLS)

By
TAMPA, Fl. (WLS) --
Police investigating child pornography allegations in Florida found a large arsenal of weapons, explosives and ammunition, side by side with maps of two schools and a water treatment plant.

Authorities believe they may have thwarted a massive attack.

Neighbors said they had no idea what was going on next door.

"You never know, you don't know your neighbors," said neighbor Tim Clintski.

Police said the man being investigated, 24-year-old Randall Drake, was never on their radar. Drake has no criminal history and no history of mental problems, and lives with his parents just outside of Tampa.

"These really are the most concerning people because you don't know about them until they engage in devastating acts and kill a whole bunch of people," said Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri.

Three explosive devices, ten rifles, eight handguns, two shotguns, more than 15 knives, a baseball bat with nails, and even a crossbow were found in the home.

"He could have caused some serious damage," Gualtieri said.

Detectives said they also found notes on how to build bombs, and a handwritten note that read, "I shall have my bloody revenge, and then the world will burn."

Drake has been taken into protective custody for a mental health evacuation. He can be held without a court order for up to 72 hours.
