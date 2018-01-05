  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Cook County health officials speak on spike in flu cases... around 10:30AM

Authorities: Man breaks into home, strips naked, sexually assaults 8-year-old girl

EMBED </>More Videos

A Santa Rosa man remains in the Sonoma County jail, after being charged with burglary and the sexual assault of an eight-year-old girl at her family's Rohnert Park home. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
ROHNERT PARK, Calif. --
A Santa Rosa man remains in the Sonoma County jail, after being charged with burglary and the sexual assault of an eight-year-old girl at her family's Rohnert Park home.

Authorities say the assault happened early Thursday morning. Police say 21-year-old Noah Holland broke into the home, stripped naked, and climbed on top of the sleeping child in her bedroom.

"Her mother heard her daughter's screams, when she went into the bedroom the suspect was gone but evidence was left behind," said Commander Aaron Johnson from the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

Johnson says the suspect ran off without his clothes. Police won't say what other evidence was left behind but it was enough to track Holland down at home in Santa Rosa where he was arrested.

Police say the girl and her family do not know Holland.

Police say the suspect gained entry to the house with a garage door opener found inside an unlocked car parked in the driveway.

"My heart goes out to the family and that little girl," said neighbor Teri Kennedy.

Police say the child did the right thing by screaming and hitting the suspect.

"We feel the brave actions of the victim averted a real tragedy," said Commander Johnson.

Holland's alleged burglary accomplice, 18-year-old Tristan Ford was also arrested. Police say he played no part in the sexual assault.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sexual assaultsex assaultchild sex assaultchildrencrimebreak-ininvestigationarrestu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Chicago woman charged in shooting caught on Facebook video
Woman killed, man found dead in downtown Lake Forest ID'd
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek on leave after brain surgery
Bear cub found in dumpster with serious mange, no fur
Man accused of sexually assaulting sleeping woman on plane
Flu cases surge early in Cook County this season
Greyhound riders stuck in Chicago since Thursday
13-year-old girl dies, 35 suffer carbon monoxide poisoning
Show More
Mega Millions jackpot at $445M for winning numbers drawing tonight
Park Ridge police: Tow truck involved in at least 14 hit-and-runs
Clara's Place boss speaks out after abrupt shutdown
It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees
More News
Top Video
Greyhound riders stuck in Chicago since Thursday
Flu cases surge early in Cook County this season
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
Car plows into Winnetka nail salon
More Video