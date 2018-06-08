Florida auto theft suspect arrested with pet Capuchin monkey

EMBED </>More Videos

Body camera footage shows auto theft suspect Cody Blake Hession emerging from the back of a sheriff's vehicle with Monk, his pet Capuchin monkey, on his shoulder. (Pasco County Sheriff's Department)

Danny Clemens
HOLIDAY, Fla. --
A Florida auto theft suspect was taken into custody with an unusual companion: his pet monkey.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff's Department, Cody Blake Hession was arrested after he drove a car that had been reported stolen into a ditch.

Body camera footage showed Hession stepping out of the back of a sheriff's patrol vehicle with Monk, his pet Capuchin monkey. Monk, wearing a leash and a diaper, clung to Hession's shirt as officers spoke to him.

Warning: Body camera footage contains profanity.

The sheriff's department said Monk was taken to the nearby Suncoast Primate Sanctuary because Hession did not yet have a permit for the monkey, which could potentially warrant additional charges. Responding officers gave Hession the opportunity to say his goodbyes to Monk before the monkey was loaded into an animal carrier.

Hession can be heard telling officers that he's had Monk for three years since the monkey was three days old. He said he got the animal from a breeder in South Carolina and told officers that there was no licensing or permitting required in that state. Hession implied he had recently moved back to Florida.

At one point in the eight-minute clip, a woman approached Hession and accused him of stealing her car.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
monkeypetsu.s. & worldfloridaauto theftbody cameras
Top Stories
2 charged in Gary ATF shooting, 1 on the run
City reaches proposed settlement in Bettie Jones lawsuit
Anthony Bourdain's last 'Parts Unknown' episode in Chicago
Anthony Bourdain found dead of apparent suicide
New Metra BNSF schedule starts Monday
Witness saw gator drag woman into Florida lake, police say
Mom cuffed after protesting son's punishment for graduation wave
Reward offered for arrest in Baby June case, baby found dead off Florida coast
Show More
Woman fatally shot at Kansas home of missing boy found dead
Motorcyclist killed in Edgebrook hit-and-run; driver sought
Chicago firefighters asking people to fill the boot Friday
Man suspected of driving under the influence in Logan Square fatal crash
Dan Ryan wrong-way crash at 63rd caused by DUI driver, ISP says
More News