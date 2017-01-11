  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Ill. Senate Inauguration Ceremony... NOW
AUTO SHOW

2017 First Look for Charity

CHICAGO (NEWS RELEASE) --
Eighteen Chicago-area charities will benefit from more than $2.5 million expected to be raised at the black-tie gala held in conjunction with the 2017 Chicago Auto Show in February. Now in its 26th year, First Look for Charity has become one of Chicago's most anticipated charitable events.

The coming "First Look" event, on Feb. 10, gives benefactors the chance to see North America's largest auto show amid an atmosphere not present during the show's 10-day consumer run. About 10,000 attendees at the charity gala will be treated to hors d'oeuvres; champagne, wine, beer and soft drinks; and special entertainment presented by the automakers in their displays. Benefactors in attendance also have the chance to win a 2017 Lexus NX or a 2017 Acura TLX.

First Look for Charity stands as one of the special events on the winter schedules of Chicago socialites and car buffs. "The Chicago Auto Show is uniformly regarded as the finest auto show in the country, but the charitable cause demonstrates that this auto show is about more than just vehicles and accessories," said Mike McGrath Jr., show chairman. "It's also about giving something to the charities of our community."

For more information on First Look for Charity or to buy tickets, visit www.firstlookforcharity.org. For more information on the 2017 Chicago Auto Show, please visit www.chicagoautoshow.com.

About the Chicago Auto Show

The Chicago Auto Show is the largest auto show tin North America, spanning more than 1 million square feet of production, concept, and exotic vehicle exhibit space. In addition to hosting multiple world and North American vehicle debuts, the Chicago Auto Show's First Look for Charity raises more than $2.5 million annually for 18 vital Chicago organizations in a single night. The 2017 public show will be Feb. 11-20. For more information, visit www.ChicagoAutoShow.com or www.Facebook.com/ChicagoAutoShow.

About the Chicago Automobile Trade Association

Founded in 1904, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is one of the nation's largest metropolitan dealer organizations. It is comprised of more than 420 franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 20,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world-famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information please visit www.CATA.info.
