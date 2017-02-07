CHICAGO (WLS) --ABC 7 puts you in the driver's seat with a spectacular preview of the 2017 CHICAGO AUTO SHOW, Saturday, February 11 at 6:00 PM. ABC 7 PRESENTS THE 2017 CHICAGO AUTO SHOW, hosted by Mark Giangreco and Jim Rose, a live, hour-long special showcasing all of the bells and whistles that come with some of the finest driving machines the industry has to offer. ABC 7's Jerry Taft, Cheryl Scott, Roz Varon, Val Warner, Ryan Chiaverini, Ji Suk Yi and Ravi Baichwal will also contribute. An encore broadcast of the live special will air on Saturday, February 11 at Midnight and Sunday, February 12 at 1 PM on ABC 7.
During the special, Auto Show Chairman Mike McGrath, Jr. joins hosts Giangreco and Rose for a tour around the 1-million square foot showroom to reveal some of the hottest cars with the biggest "wow" factors including a few surprises from Hollywood.
This year's Chicago Auto Show will showcase 5 indoor test tracks, the most ever in the Chicago Auto Show's history. Jerry Taft will hold his breath during a thrilling test drive in a Mercedes-Benz G Class on the Iron Schckl. The Iron Schckl track, new this year, will take Jerry up on a steep angle...and of course what goes up, must come down! Also new this year is the RAM Truck Territory Indoor Track Experience. Jim Rose will take the fast lane in a powerful RAM truck as it negotiates the 30,000-square-foot ultimate in-truck adventure.
What's turning heads in auto technology? From safety features to cars that know how to drive, Roz Varon hits the open road to check things out. When Roz steps into a Mercedes E Class sedan, she discovers it really takes the work out of driving. And if she needs to turn the radio down, a wave of the hand makes that happen, no problem! Roz also visits Ray Chevrolet in Fox Lake to show off their teen drive package. A parent's dream, the teen drive package, helps teens learn how to be safer drivers by giving parents a report card after every drive.
Some dealerships are going above and beyond to provide amenities for their customers. Ji Suk Yi shows viewers how high the bar has been set to cater to car buying customers during her visit to Arlington Lexus. If you're browsing for a car or waiting for service, you can take advantage of an in-house movie theater, driving range, indoor putting, fitness center and if the day has been too stressful - you can even enjoy a relaxing message.
The 2017 Chicago Auto Show special returns for the 3rd year to ABC 7 through a partnership with the Chicago Auto Trade Association and ABC 7 Chicago - pairing the most watched television station in Chicago with the largest auto show in North America. This year will mark the 109th edition of the show.
According to ABC 7 President and General Manger, John Idler, "Our partnership with the Chicago Auto Show gets stronger every year. It's rewarding to do business with an organization, who like us, knows the value and importance of giving back to the community. We are proud to bring the largest and most exciting auto show in the nation to the Chicago viewers during our live auto show special."
"We are excited to be working with ABC 7 Chicago for a television special from the nation's largest auto show," said Chicago Auto Show Chairman Mike McGrath, Jr. "This year's live broadcast is sure to delight people of all ages as at-home viewers will get a glimpse of never-before-seen vehicles, interactive family attractions and brand new automotive technologies, all within more than 1 million square feet and under one roof."
Chicago new-car dealers have been outstanding community partners, lending support to local schools, Little League teams and local charities. The 2017 Auto Show turns the spotlight on the many dealerships that embark on year-round commitments to help charitable organizations in their neighborhoods. Among those profiled are: Evanston Suburu, D'Arcy Motors, Riverview Ford and Sunrise Chevrolet.
The Auto Show special will be broadcast live on ABC 7's 7.1 and 7.2, available on the ABC app and the ABC 7 News App and will also be available live and on-demand on ABC7Chicago.com.
Plan your trip to the 2017 Chicago Auto Show with our Auto Show Guide.