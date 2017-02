Auto show Chairman Mike McGrath, Jr. previews 'First Look for Charity'

With the 2017 Chicago Auto Show less than two weeks away, auto show Chairman Mike McGrath, Jr. talked about the black-tie event that kicks off every Chicago Auto Show - the "First Look for Charity" event.Attendees will dine on world-class hors d'oeuvres and beverages that reflect cuisine around the world. And someone that night will have the chance to win either a 2017 Acura TLX or a 2017 Lexus NX!Last year, the gala raised $2.6 million for 18 local charities.This years' event will be 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. Fri., Feb. 10.For more information on the Chicago Auto Show "First Look for Charity," visit:For tickets, visit: https://www.chicagoautoshow.com/first-look-for-charity/buy-tickets/ And follow the Chicago Auto Show on social media:Connect with the 2016 Chicago Auto Show!Facebook: Facebook.com/ChicagoAutoShowTwitter: Twitter.com/ChiAutoShowYouTube: YouTube.com/ChicagoAutoShowInstagram: Instagram.com/thechicagoautoshowPinterest: Pinterest.com/ChiAutoShowGoogle+: Plus.google.com/+chicagoautoshowVine: Chicago Auto ShowOfficial Hashtag: #CAS17, #FLFC17