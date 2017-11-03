BMW recalls 1.4M vehicles due to fire risk

CHICAGO (WLS) --BMW is recalling more than 1.4 million vehicles in two separate recalls due to a fire risk.
The I-Team and ABC News first investigated local and national reports of mysterious BMW fires in May. Now, months later, there's a recall for fire risks.
Friday, the company issued two major fire risk recalls including more than 1.4 million vehicles. In one recall for model years 2008-2011, electrical shorts can melt parts. In another for 2006-2011 vehicles, overheated wires can melt electrical connectors.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said both can affect cars even if they are unattended or not in use.
In May, the I-Team and ABC News found dozens of incidents of BMW fires in the last five years around the country. In many cases, cars weren't evening running. Some fires were caught on video in parking lots, some fires set homes on fire.
There were also reports from fire departments and owner complaints to the NHTSA which included different makes and models of BMWs dating as far back as 1999. Some models were under recall for a fire risk, most were not. BMW said with about 4.9 million vehicles on U.S. roads, fire incidents are very rare.
The I-Team checked with three local consumers who were part of their reporting and none of their vehicles are part of the recall.
In all, out of the more than 40 incidents in our local and national reporting, ABC News said NHTSA's database shows 12 of those vehicles are subject to one or both of the recalls announced. BMW said it's only seven vehicles.
In a statement released Friday, BMW also said the "incidents included in your report earlier this year spanned a range of 1-15 years with mileage of up to 232,250 miles and multiple generations of model types."
"...The safety of our customers is a top priority. We understand the serious nature of a vehicle fire, which is why we are taking appropriate steps to repair our customers' vehicles," the statement continued.
If you are part of the recall, dealers will replace parts free of charge. Click here to find out if your car is affected by visiting the "recalls" tab.
If you own a BMW you should also look out for a notice in the mail.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Customers with questions may contact BMW Customer Relations at 1-800-525-7417, or email CustomerRelations@bmwusa.com.
RECALL Subject: PCV Heater may Short Circuit
Report Receipt Date: OCT 30, 2017
NHTSA Campaign Number: 17V683000
Component(s): ENGINE AND ENGINE COOLING
Potential Number of Units Affected: 740,561
Manufacturer: BMW of North America, LLC
SUMMARY: BMW of North America, LLC (BMW) is recalling certain 2008-2011 128i and 2007-2011 328i, 328xi, 328i xDrive, 525i, 525xi, 528i, 528xi, 530i, 530xi, X3 3.0si, X3 xDrive30i, X5 xDrive30i, Z4 3.0i, Z4 3.0si and Z4 sDrive30i vehicles. The heater for the positive crankcase ventilation (PCV) valve may short circuit.
CONSEQUENCE: An electrical short can cause the parts within the PCV valve to melt, increasing the risk of a fire, even when the vehicle is not in use.
REMEDY: BMW will notify owners, and dealers will replace the PCV valve heater, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin December 18, 2017. Owners may contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417.
NOTES: Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.
Check if your car is included in the recall by entering your VIN number here.
RECALL Subject : Blower Motor Wiring may Overheat
Report Receipt Date: OCT 25, 2017
NHTSA Campaign Number: 17V676000
Component(s): ELECTRICAL SYSTEM
Potential Number of Units Affected: 672,775
Manufacturer: BMW of North America, LLC
SUMMARY: BMW of North America, LLC (BMW) is recalling certain 2006-2011 323i, 325i, 325xi, 328i, 328xi, 330i, 330xi, 335i, 335xi and M3, 2007-2011 328i xDrive, 335i xDrive and 335is and 2009-2011 335d vehicles. The wiring and electrical connectors for the system that controls air flow for the heating and air conditioning system may overheat.
CONSEQUENCE: Wiring that overheats could cause the electrical connectors to melt, and increase the risk of a fire, even when the vehicle is unattended.
REMEDY: BMW will notify owners, and dealers will replace the wiring and electrical connectors, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin December 18, 2017. Owners may contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417.
NOTES: Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.
Check if your car is included in the recall by entering your VIN number here.