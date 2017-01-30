AUTOMOTIVE

Chicago Auto Show 2017: App, multimedia, blog and live cams

The 2015 Volkswagen social media event during the Chicago Auto Show. (Courtesy Chicago Auto Show)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A guide to the 2017 Chicago Auto Show's app, multimedia, social media platforms, blog and live cams.

MOBILE APP: Stay connected to the show while on the go. Features of the app include general show information, event schedule, interactive show floor map and vehicle lineup by make and type. App users can receive $2 off full-price admission.

MULTIMEDIA: Go behind the scenes at this year's auto show with photo galleries and video.

WEBCAMS: Different viewing angles from this year's Chicago Auto Show.

VIRTUAL TOUR: A 360-degree virtual tour of different exhibits.

AUTO SHOW BLOG: Keep up with the latest updates from the Chicago Auto Show.

SOCIAL MEDIA: Get the inside scoop on the hottest trends, news and exclusive contests via social media with official Chicago Auto Show hashtag #CAS17
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube | Pinterest| Snapchat
