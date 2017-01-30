AUTO SHOW

Chicago Auto Show 2017 at McCormick Place, Feb. 11-20

The Chicago Auto Show, which began in 1901, is the largest auto show in North America. It has been held more times than any other auto show on the continent, staging its 109th show this year.

See also: DIRECTIONS & PARKING | FAQ | MULTIMEDIA

TICKETS: https://www.chicagoautoshow.com/tickets/

WEBSITE: http://www.chicagoautoshow.com/

LOCATION: McCormick Place, 2301 S. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago, IL 60616

PUBLIC SHOW HOURS: Saturday, Feb. 11 - Sunday, Feb. 19: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.; Monday, Feb. 20: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

ADMISSION
Tickets can be purchased online or at McCormick Place ticket booths during show days. Booths will close one hour before the show closes.

  • Adults: $13

  • Seniors (age 62 and older): $7

  • Children (age 7-12): $7

  • Children age 6 and younger can enter for free with a paying adult family member

  • School and group ticket discounts are also available.


EXHIBITS
Nearly 1,000 vehicles will be on display at this year's Chicago Auto Show. Exhibits will include:

  • Multiple world and North American introductions

  • A complete range of domestic and imported passenger cars and trucks

  • Sport utility vehicles

  • Experimental or concept cars

  • Auto accessories

  • Competition vehicles and project

  • Antique and collector cars

SPECIAL DAYS

  • Thursday and Friday, Feb. 9-10: Media Preview

  • Friday, Feb. 10: First Look for Charity

  • Wednesday, Feb. 15: Women's Day. Women are admitted for $7. Manufacturers present special women-oriented programs on the purchase and lease of cars and maintenance.

  • Wednesday, Feb. 15-Friday, Feb. 17: Chicago Auto Show Food Drive. Patrons who bring three cans of food will receive a coupon for $7 admission. All food will be donated to A Safe Haven Foundation.

  • Friday, Feb. 19: Telemundo Hispanic Heritage Day.

  • Monday, Feb. 20: Family Day


SPECIAL EVENTS
Special appearances and events take place every day. See the Event Schedule for up-to-date listings.

ACCESSIBILITY
Shuttle bus service will be offered from all area parking lots to and from McCormick Place. Weekend-only shuttle service will be offered from the Millennium Park and East Monroe underground garages. Shuttles stop in 10-15 minute intervals near Columbus/Upper and Lower Randolph and at Gate 3 at McCormick Place.

Scooter and wheelchair rentals are available by contacting Scootaround toll-free at (773) 439-9940. Scootaround is located at Gate 4 of McCormick Place (west end of the Grand Concourse). Patrons are encouraged to reserve scooters in advance.
