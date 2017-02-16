Chicago Auto Show 2017: Electric, hybrid vehicles

New technology is making hybrid and electric vehicles even more attractive to many car buyers. You can see it all right now at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show, underway now at McCormick Place.According to some estimates, a quarter of the cars on the road by 2030 will be all electric."It's going to take a change in gas prices before people really start demanding them then auto makers can quickly flip that switch because they have already done the R & D," said Mark Bilek, senior director of communications at the Chicago Auto Show.So here at the Chicago Auto Show, that research and development is on full display.The new all-electric Chevy Bolt has a 238-mile range on a full charge."No spark plugs, no air filters, no transmission. It's very low maintenance. So it's easier to own an electric than a car with an engine and a transmission," said Sean Bennett, a Chevy specialist.And if you are on a time crunch, just one hour of charging can get you 110 miles. The sticker price is around $30,000 after the $7,500 government rebate.The other all-electric vehicle on display is the Nissan Leaf. This car has been on the market for five years now. You get 107 miles on a full charge. It's price ranges from $24,000 to $32,000 after the government rebate.Hybrid vehicles are also getting larger. The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is a regular size mini-van with all the bells and whistles for the family, like seat back screens. It has a range of 566 miles on gas and electric and the battery can charge in 2 hours on a 220 charge. It's sticker price runs around $35,000 to $40,000 after the government rebate.Finally, a high-end hybrid would be the Cadillac CT6. This full-size sedan can get 31 miles on battery only, but when used with the gas hybrid can easily have a range of 450 miles. Price is a little higher here ranging between $75,000 and $85,000 and will be available in the spring.