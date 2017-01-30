Chicago Auto Show 2017: Frequently asked questions

CHICAGO (WLS) --The Chicago Auto Show, which began in 1901, is the largest auto show in North America. It has been held more times than any other auto show on the continent, staging its 109th show this year.
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
I see there is a discount if you bring in canned food on particular days. What is the discount?
$6 off an adult's $13 admission is granted when you bring three canned goods to the show on Wednesday, Feb. 15, Thursday, Feb. 16 and Friday, Feb. 17. If you bring canned foods on another day, you'll receive heartfelt thanks from the auto show but no discount.
Is photography/videography permitted on the show floor?
Photography and videography is not only permitted, it is encouraged!
When is the ribbon-cutting ceremony that signifies the show's opening?
The ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. Saturday, February 11 at the Grand Concourse entrance of McCormick Place.
Which days are typically the least crowded?
The Chicago Auto Show is the nation's largest with more than 1 million square feet of exhibit space. Weekends traditionally tend to be the most crowded; however, there is plenty of room to comfortably explore the show floor.
Will there be coat or luggage checks available?
Yes, there are several coat and luggage checks available for your convenience.
Will the Chicago Auto Show still offer discounts to those who bring in canned foods?
Yes. From February 17 through 19, bring three cans of food to the Chicago Auto Show to receive a coupon for $7 admission. All food will be donated to A Safe Haven.
Can you purchase tickets online and still be eligible for the canned food discount?
No, the discount for donating canned food can only be applied to tickets purchased onsite at McCormick Place; discounts cannot be applied to online tickets.
Are there any discounts available for active duty military personnel?
Yes, personnel who currently serve in the active duty, National Guard or Reserves and hold valid military ID are admitted free to the show. However, non-active personnel and any family and friends who may accompany you must purchase a ticket.
Are there designated smoking areas at the show?
The Chicago ordinance bans smoking inside all buildings as well as 15 feet within any building's perimeters. If attendees wish to smoke, they may exit McCormick Place to find designated smoking areas located 15 feet away from the building.
Are the restrooms at McCormick Place equipped with baby changing stations?
Yes, the majority of restrooms inside McCormick Place are equipped with changing stations.
This is our first Chicago Auto Show. Am I able to sit inside the vehicles?
Most every production vehicle on the floor is unlocked for attendees to comb through. One-of-a-kind concepts are for viewing only, and a few of the displays for high-end cars give unfettered access to select patrons.
I heard there's a DMV location at the show for purchasing replacement driver's licenses. Is this true?
Yes, the Illinois Secretary of State's office does have a booth where attendees can renew or replace their driver's licenses and license plates. Look for the booth this year in the show's South hall.
Are backpacks permitted into the Chicago Auto Show?
Certainly; however, all bags are subject to search at the entrances to the Chicago Auto Show.
What is the Chicago Auto Show's average attendance?
The Chicago Auto Show is the nation's largest auto show. However, show management does not announce exact attendance figures.
Is there a "Lost and Found" area at the Chicago Auto Show?
If any of your belongings are lost during your visit to the Chicago Auto Show, please check with McCormick Place security at (312) 791-6060.
Are cars on display at the Chicago Auto Show available for purchase?
No, the Chicago Auto Show is an exhibition only. However, product specialists are available to answer any questions you have regarding the vehicles on display. If you are interested in purchasing a new vehicle, representatives can help direct you to a dealer that is within a convenient location to your home or office. Additionally, you can identify all area franchised, new-car dealers at DriveChicago.com.
Are you able to re-enter the show the same day you originally paid without having to pay a second time?
Yes, you can re-enter multiple times on the same day, provided you get your hand stamped when first exiting the show.
Will the manufactures give out rebates on vehicles at the Chicago Auto Show?
Many of the manufacturers do offer special show pricing, typically through the end of February. Please check with your local dealership for more details.
Is free WiFi available?
Yes! Free WiFi is available for show attendees.
Is there a gift shop?
There are merchandise stands in the lobby of McCormick Place that will have Chicago Auto Show memorabila for sale.