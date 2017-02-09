AUTOMOTIVE

Chicago Auto Show 2017: What's new from Nissan, Chevrolet, Kia

The 2017 Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place opens to the public on Saturday. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The 2017 Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place opens to the public on Saturday.

It's the largest auto show in the country, with hundreds of cars and trucks and five indoor test tracks.

There are also special vehicles, like a "Star Wars" edition Nissan Rogue - it even comes with a death trooper helmet! Nissan only built 5,400 of them - 5,000 for the U.S. and 400 for Canada.

ABC7's Roz Varon also spoke with Jeremy Meadows of Nissan about the Rogue Sport and Titan King Cab truck.

Joe Wiesenfelder of Cars.com shared what visitors will find at the Chevrolet and Kia displays and Chicago Auto Show Chairman Mike McGrath about what's new this year.

