Chicago Auto Show 2017: Women's Day

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=1755758" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC7?s Roz Varon spoke with Veronika Dash, who spoke on the design and technology features of the new Mazda 2017 CX-5.

Wednesday is Women's Day at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show!Women either influence or are purchasers of 80 percent of vehicles. That's why the Chicago Auto Show has one day dedicated to women.Beth Rosen, co-founder of Women Driving Excellence talked with ABC7's Roz Varon about the special programming in store for visitors Wednesday.Roz also spoke with Veronika Dash, who spoke on the design and technology features of the new Mazda 2017 CX-5.