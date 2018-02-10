  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Chicago Auto Show: Doors opened Saturday

The doors to the 2018 Chicago Auto Show opened to visitors Saturday morning. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The doors to the 2018 Chicago Auto Show opened to visitors Saturday morning. It's the nation's largest auto show with over 1,000 vehicles on display.

Over one million people are expected to take in all of the sights, sounds, and feels between Saturday and Feb. 19.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, Secretary of State Jesse White, and many other officials helped officially kick things off at a ribbon cutting Saturday morning.

This year, you'll find 50 brand new never-before-seen cars and 40 car makers on over one million square feet of space.

It's the 110th year for the Chicago Auto Show, the largest in the nation, and a family tradition for many.

"Many of our people come year after year then there are shoppers that come only when they are in market and what we're finding now is more and more young people are coming because there are so much fun things to do," said Mark Bilek with the Chicago Auto Show.

The 2018 show features close to 1,000 vehicles on over a million square feet of floor space!


The show runs daily until Feb. 19. Hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. through Feb. 18, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Feb. 19. The show will feature 2019 models, as well as concept and exotic vehicles.

Seven outdoor ride-and-drive experiences hosted by Cadillac, Ford, Kia, Mazda, Subaru, Volkswagen and the Chicago Area Clean Cities Coalition will offer an up-close look.

Three indoor test-driving tracks, including Camp Jeep, Kia's SUV Gym, and Toyota's Camry Thrill Ride, will highlight cutting-edge technologies and vehicle capabilities right from the show floor. New and returning exhibits across the show floor, including numerous driving simulators, offer fans the fun and interactive experiences they've come to expect in Chicago.

"We offer visitors unfettered access to vehicles and unique, hands-on experiences that enable them to make informed purchase decisions down the road. With new and exciting exhibits from nearly every manufacturer on the show floor, the 2018 Chicago Auto Show has something for everyone," said John Hennessy, 2018 Chicago Auto Show chairman.

The show will hold four theme days:

WOMEN'S DAY (Feb. 13)
Women are admitted for $7. Manufacturers present special women-oriented programs on the purchase, lease and maintenance of vehicles.

CHICAGO AUTO SHOW FOOD DRIVE (Feb. 14 - 16)
Patrons who bring three cans of food will receive a coupon for a $7 adult admission. All food will be donated to A Safe Haven Foundation.

TELEMUNDO HISPANIC HERITAGE DAY (Feb. 16)
Manufacturers develop and host Hispanic celebration events throughout the show.
FAMILY DAY (Feb. 19)
Family-friendly events on Presidents Day to wrap up the last day of the show.

Tune in 6 p.m. Saturday for ABC7's hour-long special on the 2018 Chicago Auto Show.

Click Here for ABC7's 2018 Chicago Auto Show Guide.

For more information, visit: www.chicagoautoshow.com.
