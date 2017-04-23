AUTOMOTIVE

Chicago woman gets impounded car back 5 years later

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO --
A Chicago woman whose car has been locked up since the day five years ago when she loaned it to a friend who was arrested in it is finally back behind the wheel.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Symone Smith was reunited Friday with her dusty 2010 Nissan Sentra in an impound lot on Chicago's South Side.

Five years ago, a friend of hers was pulled over by police, who found a bag of suspected cocaine. Smith wasn't charged and denies any involvement with the drugs but prosecutors put a hold on the vehicle.

Last month a judge allowed Smith to get it back - after she paid more than $3,200 in city fines. She showed up to lot armed with jumper cables, started the car and drove home.
Related Topics:
automotivecarchicago police departmentChicago
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
AUTOMOTIVE
Tesla recalling 53,000 vehicles worldwide for brake problem
Consumer Reports: Drivers in minority areas pay more for car insurance
Trump's old Ferrari sells at auction for record $270,000
Final day of Chicago Auto Show Monday
More Automotive
Top Stories
Wheaton College mourns freshman killed during track event
3 killed, 24 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
'Happy Days' actress Erin Moran, 56, found dead in southern Indiana
April the Giraffe becomes a cash cow for tiny zoo
North Korea detains US citizen, the 3rd American being held there
Dad pretends to pee himself to make daughter feel better
Golf ball pieces from harvest cause hash brown recall
Show More
Police: Elmwood Park Walgreens manager in custody after shooting at shoplifting suspect
Off-duty police officer shoots man outside NW Indiana hospital
Woman claims Fitbit exploded on her wrist
Salmonella threat prompts recall of jalapeño chips
3 injured in crash involving CTA bus in Calumet Heights
More News
Photos
Shedd Aquarium celebrates baby dolphin's 1st birthday
Target recalls 560K Easter, dinosaur toys
PHOTOS: Happy National Pet Day!
Street named for Javy Baez, Cubs teammates take over town
More Photos