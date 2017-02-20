CHICAGO AUTO SHOW

Final day of Chicago Auto Show Monday

Monday is the last day for the Chicago Auto Show. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Monday is the final day to check out the Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place and is also family day.

The show opens at 10 a.m. and runs until 8 p.m.

There are plenty of activities for kids, including sports activities, Medieval Times as well as five indoor test tracks.

Roz Varon check out the interactive displays at the Chrysler Pacifica Zone with Alberto Santiago, track manager of City Drive.

"We have X-boxes hooked up, we have USB ports selected, so you could literally doe very single thing you could normally do in the Chrysler Pacifica but just here, outside, in our Pacifica playground," Santiago said.

Roz also took a ride on the Jeep test track with Sergio Armenta, the Jeep track manager, aboard the 2017 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon.

Monday is the last day for the auto show and Roz Varon checked out the Jeep test track.

