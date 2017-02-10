First Look for Charity auto show gala

It's a big night at the Chicago Auto Show. Friday is the First Look for Charity, an elegant, black-tie affair that will raise about $2.5 million for local charities.The First Look for Charity raises money for 18 charities in the Chicagoland area including Misericordia.The charity event kicks off the public viewing that opens to the general public Saturday morning. There is some one thousand rides on the exhibit floors and on Friday night they will be the focus of thousands of people with refreshments in hand.Guests at Friday's gala were able to enter to win an Acura or Lexus sedan.The Chicago Auto Show runs through Feb. 20.