AUTOMOTIVE

First Look for Charity auto show gala

EMBED </>More News Videos

It's a big night at the Chicago Auto Show. Friday is the First Look for Charity, an elegant, black-tie affair that will raise about $2.5 million for local charities. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
It's a big night at the Chicago Auto Show. Friday is the First Look for Charity, an elegant, black-tie affair that will raise about $2.5 million for local charities.

The First Look for Charity raises money for 18 charities in the Chicagoland area including Misericordia.

The charity event kicks off the public viewing that opens to the general public Saturday morning. There is some one thousand rides on the exhibit floors and on Friday night they will be the focus of thousands of people with refreshments in hand.

Guests at Friday's gala were able to enter to win an Acura or Lexus sedan.

The Chicago Auto Show runs through Feb. 20.
Related Topics:
automotivechicago auto showauto showautoshowfirst look for charity
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
AUTOMOTIVE
Drive Safe PSA Competition
Chicago Auto Show 2017: What's new from Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Chrysler
Chicago Auto Show First Look Red Carpet Photos
Consumer Reports: Family cars for every stage
More Automotive
Top Stories
Facebook Live torture suspects plead not guilty
Niles West high school coach charged with sexual assault of student
2017 Chicago Auto Show Guide
Ouch! Man's obituary: 'His life served no obvious purpose'
I-Team: Mysterious Voicemails
Dog found with nose, ears cut off gets reconstructive surgery
15 men arrested in heroin drug ring, 6 still wanted
Show More
Girl, 17, carjacked in her driveway in Western Springs
Chicago Black Restaurant Week starts Feb 12
17-year-old Jefferson Park boy fatally shot
Aurora Catholic school closed Friday due to illness
Family of man shot by Amtrak Police officer calls for justice
More News
Top Video
I-Team: Mysterious Voicemails
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Girl, 17, carjacked in her driveway in Western Springs
Program aims to get more foreign students to DuPage Co.
More Video