RECALL

Ford recalls almost 1.4M cars after reports of steering wheels detaching

This Thursday, Nov. 19, 2015, photo, shows a blue oval Ford sign above the entrance to Butler County Ford in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

DETROIT --
Under pressure from U.S. regulators, Ford is recalling nearly 1.4 million midsize cars in North America because the steering wheels can detach from the steering column and drivers could lose control.

The recall covers certain Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ cars from the 2014 through 2018 model years.

Ford says steering wheel bolts can loosen over time. The company says it knows of two crashes and one injury caused by the problem.

Dealers will replace the bolts with longer ones that have more aggressive threads and a nylon patch to stop them from coming loose. Owners will be notified by mail the week of April 30, and parts are expected to be available by then.

Just over 1.3 million cars in the U.S. are being recalled, with the rest in Canada and Mexico.

The recall comes about five months after the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation into steering wheels falling off of Fusions from the 2014 through 2016 model years.

The safety agency said in documents that it began the probe after receiving three complaints, including one from a driver from Georgia who reported that the steering wheel in a 2015 Fusion fell into their lap when turning into a gas station.

Two other people reported that the bolt attaching the wheel to the steering column came loose while driving and had to be retightened at a repair shop. At the time the agency had no reports of crashes or injuries.

Ford isn't the only manufacturer to issue a recall for steering wheels coming off. In February, Hyundai recalled 43,900 vehicles which were at risk of the steering wheel breaking away from the steering column. That recall affected the 2018 Santa Fe and Santa Fe Sport SUVs.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
automotiverecallfordcar crashsafetyauto recallMichigan
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
RECALL
Instant Pot multicooker recalled due to fire hazard
Own an Instant Pot? Reports of overheating prompts investigation
Panera Bread recalling cream cheese after listeria concerns
Check your ice cream: Recall expands after listeria fears
More recall
AUTOMOTIVE
Women testify about harassment at Ford plants in Chicago
Monday is final day for 2018 Chicago Auto Show
2018 Chicago Auto Show: Meet the ABC 7 newsteam
Final weekend of the 2018 Chicago Auto Show
More Automotive
Top Stories
Students across Chicago area walk out of class Wednesday to protest gun violence
Diana Ross, Seal among performers coming to Ravinia this summer
Man walking in Loop beaten, robbed
United mistakenly flies Kansas-bound dog to Japan
Shamrock Shake giveaway at Daley Center Plaza on Wednesday
Teacher accidentally fires gun at school
Family recalls dog's death after pet was put in overhead bin
North Carolina HS student denied school bus ride because of outfit
Show More
3 men, 1-year-old girl fatally shot in Brooklyn apartment
Stephen Hawking dead at 76
New security measures at Millennium Park this summer
Democrat Lamb clings to lead in Pa. House race; GOP eyes recount
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos