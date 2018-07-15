AUTOMOTIVE

Ford Driving Skills for Life program

So, your teenager has his or her driver's license. While they may have passed the test, there might be some skills they still need to learn to stay safe behind the wheel. (WLS)

Kristin Tassi joined ABC7 Sunday to talk about the Ford Driving Skills for Life program.

Eventt: Ford Driving Skills for Life - Advanced Training for Teen Drivers
Date: Saturday July 21- Sunday July 22
Hours: AM Session: 7:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.; PM Sessions: 1:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Address: DuPage Airport Lot, 2700 International Dr. West Chicago, IL 60185

Admission/ Ticket Prices: Free, Registration Required
Deadline to register: Registration open through event, but space is limited
Is this open to the public? Yes, program is open to all teen drivers (licensed or permit-holders) and their parents
Link: www.drivingskillsforlife.com
