CHICAGO (WLS) --A 1971 Ford Mach 1 is being raffled away at the Chicago Auto Show, with proceeds going to fight type 1 diabetes.
The Ford Mach 1 was donated by Angels Garage and is at the Ford display at McCormick Place.
The proceeds will go to JDRF Illinois, an organization that raises money for research on type 1 diabetes.
The car was signed by actor Tommy Chong and hip hop duo Audio Push.
Raffle tickets are $10 for one ticket, $50 for six tickets, or $100 for 12 tickets. The winner will be announced at 5 p.m. Friday.
Tickets can be purchased at the Ford booth at the Chicago Auto Show and online.
2017 CHICAGO AUTO SHOW