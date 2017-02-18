CHICAGO AUTO SHOW

Ford Mach 1 being raffled away at Chicago Auto Show to fight type 1 diabetes

A 1971 Ford Mach 1 being raffled away at the Chicago Auto Show.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 1971 Ford Mach 1 is being raffled away at the Chicago Auto Show, with proceeds going to fight type 1 diabetes.

The Ford Mach 1 was donated by Angels Garage and is at the Ford display at McCormick Place.

The proceeds will go to JDRF Illinois, an organization that raises money for research on type 1 diabetes.
The car was signed by actor Tommy Chong and hip hop duo Audio Push.

Raffle tickets are $10 for one ticket, $50 for six tickets, or $100 for 12 tickets. The winner will be announced at 5 p.m. Friday.

Tickets can be purchased at the Ford booth at the Chicago Auto Show and online.

2017 CHICAGO AUTO SHOW
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
