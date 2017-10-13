AUTOMOTIVE

Ford offers repairs to address Explorer exhaust gas concerns

Ford has agreed to pay up to $10.1 million to settle an investigation into harassment of women and black employees at two Illinois plants.

DETROIT --
Ford is offering to inspect and repair about 1.3 million civilian versions of its Explorer SUV at no cost to owners in response to complaints of exhaust fumes leaking into passenger cabins.

The company maintains the vehicles are safe, but says it will do the work because some customers are concerned.

Ford says it will send letters to owners of 2011 through 2017 Explorers starting the week of Nov. 13. Dealers will check for leaks in rear lift gate gaskets and seal them if necessary. They'll also reprogram the air conditioning to let in more fresh air.

Spokesman Mike Levine says the work will be done regardless of mileage or whether the SUVs are under warranty.

U.S. safety regulators are investigating complaints of exhaust fumes and carbon monoxide inside Explorers.
