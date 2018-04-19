AUTOMOTIVE

Gas Buddy, Shop Your Way giving away free gas to Chicago drivers

FILE PHOTO: A vehicle is refueled at a gas station on Monday, April 6, 2015. Drivers will see the lowest summer gasoline prices in about 6 years.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Gas Buddy and Shop Your Way are giving away free gas to Chicago drivers Thursday.

The gas giveaway is taking place at Circle K at 801 West Addison Street from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Drivers who have downloaded the Gas Buddy and Shop Your Way apps are able to get $20 worth of gas while supplies last.

"We care about our members, and want to make life easier and more rewarding for them throughout their day," said Robert Naedele, chief commercial officer, Shop Your Way. "With Chicago gas prices at their highest in over the past three years, what better way to honor that promise than by picking up their fuel tab."

Drivers can only receive one free fill up per vehicle. The free gas will only be distributed to vehicle fuel tanks and not external gas containers.
