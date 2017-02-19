CHICAGO AUTO SHOW

Gearing up for the final days of the Chicago Auto Show

EMBED </>More News Videos

You only have a few more days to take a ride at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
You only have a few more days to take a ride at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show. More than 1,000 vehicles are on display at McCormick Place from the top automakers from around the world. The Chicago Auto Show is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., with the exception of Presidents Day, Feb. 20, when the doors close at 8 p.m. President's Day is also Family Day at the Chicago Auto Show with all sorts of family-friendly activities. Jennifer Morand from the Chicago Automobile Trade Association joined Eyewitness News live from McCormick Place to talk about what's still in store.

Event: 2017 Chicago Auto Show
Date: Feb. 11-20, 2017
Hours: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. (Feb. 11-19); 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. (Feb. 20).
Address: McCormick Place
Admission: $13 for adult ticket; $7 for seniors and children
Link: www.ChicagoAutoShow.com

PHOTOS: Wackiest vehicles at 2017 Chicago Auto Show
Related Topics:
automotivechicago auto showauto showautoshowcommunityChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CHICAGO AUTO SHOW
Ford Mach 1 being raffled away at Chicago Auto Show
Chicago Auto Show 2017: Hispanic Heritage Day
Chicago Auto Show 2017: Electric, hybrid vehicles
Chicago Auto Show 2017: Women's Day
More chicago auto show
AUTOMOTIVE
Ford Mach 1 being raffled away at Chicago Auto Show
Chicago Auto Show 2017: Hispanic Heritage Day
Chicago Auto Show 2017: Electric, hybrid vehicles
Consumer Reports: Winter coat and car seat safety
More Automotive
Top Stories
After 14 years, Statesville escapee nabbed in Atlanta
Record warming trend continues Sunday
Man wounded after shooting on Dan Ryan Expressway
Woman, baby missing from Streator, possibly abducted
2017 Chicago Auto Show Guide
SpaceX launches rocket from NASA's historic moon pad
Report: Alderman's grandson charged in Ky murder
Show More
6 hurt after car hits tow truck, building in South Loop
CPD: 4 killed, 16 wounded in Presidents Day weekend city shootings
National Zoo saying goodbye to panda, Bao Bao, relocating to China
Powerball jackpot grows to more than $400 million
Man charged in triple shooting that killed toddler
More News
Top Video
Newsviews: Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx
Record warming trend continues Sunday
Daily Herald: Sensory-friendly movie theaters
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
More Video