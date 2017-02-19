Gearing up for the final days of the Chicago Auto Show

CHICAGO (WLS) --You only have a few more days to take a ride at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show. More than 1,000 vehicles are on display at McCormick Place from the top automakers from around the world. The Chicago Auto Show is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., with the exception of Presidents Day, Feb. 20, when the doors close at 8 p.m. President's Day is also Family Day at the Chicago Auto Show with all sorts of family-friendly activities. Jennifer Morand from the Chicago Automobile Trade Association joined Eyewitness News live from McCormick Place to talk about what's still in store.
Event: 2017 Chicago Auto Show
Date: Feb. 11-20, 2017
Hours: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. (Feb. 11-19); 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. (Feb. 20).
Address: McCormick Place
Admission: $13 for adult ticket; $7 for seniors and children
Link: www.ChicagoAutoShow.com
PHOTOS: Wackiest vehicles at 2017 Chicago Auto Show