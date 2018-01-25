AUTOMOTIVE

Lawyer: Hotel valet gave $300K Ferrari to wrong man, who was trying to impress woman

A Ferrari logo is seen on a car outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. Ferrari is celebrating it's 70th anniversary. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. --
The owner of a $300,000 Ferrari is suing Marriott International, saying a hotel valet gave his keys to a young man who was trying to impress a woman he just met.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that 73-year-old attorney James "Skip" Fowler parked his yellow 458 Italia Spider outside the Vinoy Renaissance Resort & Golf Club last July 27 while attending a lawyer's convention in St. Petersburg.

There the 2014 Ferrari remained for more than 12 hours, until Levi Miles, then 28, showed up. Miles said he told the woman it was his and demanded the keys, telling the valet that the ticket was in the car and he'd bring it back. He never did. The two sat in the car for "quite a while," according to a St. Petersburg police report. Eventually, the valet said he stopped paying attention after he "figured he wasn't getting a tip."

Miles drove off with Chloe Rimmer in the passenger seat until an officer stopped him for driving without taillights. The police report noted that the driver had "difficulty" handling the car, that cocaine was found on the center console, and that Rimmer had marijuana in her purse.

Miles told several stories. Then he said he had just met Rimmer, and she asked if the Ferrari was his. "Yeah, that's my car," he said he told her.

"I was just trying to impress the girl I just met at the Vinoy," he told officers.

But Miles says he's innocent of grand theft, because the valet gave him the keys. He also faces charges of cocaine possession and habitually driving with a suspended or revoked license. Rimmer faces a charge of marijuana possession.

Fowler, meanwhile is accusing the hotel and valet, 717 Parking Enterprises, of negligence. He said had to spend "significant sums" on car inspections, repairs and legal fees after he got his Ferrari back, and that its value had been "diminished."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
automotiveferraribizarreu.s. & worldlawsuithotelFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
AUTOMOTIVE
Consumer Reports: Remedies for distracted driving
14 automakers list more models in Takata recall
Man surprises grandfather with restored 1957 Chevy
Tips for opening a frozen car door in the winter
More Automotive
Top Stories
Person in custody after police chase ends on South Side
Semi carrying metal rolls over on Dan Ryan entrance at Canalport
Parents of Kentucky high school shooting victim speak out
Here's how to watch the 'super blue blood moon'
Doomsday clock ticks 30 seconds closer to midnight
Angry Taco Bell worker beans supervisor with burrito
Proposed Illinois law would ban kids under 12 from playing tackle football
Cheesecake Factory's famed 'brown bread' to be sold in stores
Show More
Oprah says she will not run for president in 2020
Grumpy Cat snatches lump of cash in California court
Steve Bannon invited to speak at University of Chicago
Trump in Switzerland to play salesman at economic summit
More News
Photos
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
Culver's opens first Chicago location in Bronzeville
Hinsdale McDonald's celebrates longtime customer's 100th birthday
More Photos