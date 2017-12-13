Maggots, dead mouse found in woman's smelly car

An Arizona woman says she was in agony when she got in her car because of the bad smell.Judi Miller couldn't determine the source of the smell, but when she pulled up the floor mats, she found maggots.She said she found a nest in the air cabin filter."It's like a dirty diaper that's been sitting and festering for months. It was just the most disgusting thing," Miller said.Mechanics went high-tech by using a tiny camera to search inside the dash, where they found a dead mouse."This is not a 'Stewart Little Christmas Story' right here. It was horrific for all of us," the mechanic said.Mechanics said you should keep your windows up when parked to avoid an infestation.