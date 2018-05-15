  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
AUTOMOTIVE

Report: 28 killed by keyless cars

Report: 28 people killed by keyless cars. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on May 15, 2018. (WPVI)

Drivers of keyless cars may want to be a little more cautious.

A report from the New York Times found that dozens of people have been poisoned by carbon monoxide after failing to shut off the keyless ignition on their vehicles.

Since 2006, the Times reports at least 28 people have died and 45 others have suffered injuries from the gas after it seeped into their homes.

Keyless ignition allows drivers to start their cars with the press of a button while an electronic key fob remains in their pocket or purse.

But some people wrongfully assume the car turns itself off when you exit, not realizing they need to press the button again.
AUTOMOTIVE
