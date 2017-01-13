Sneak peak of the First Look for Charity Auto Show event

The Chicago Auto Show is about a month away, but we're already getting a taste of the event's black tie sneak peek, called First Look for Charity.Auto Show Chairman Mike McGrath, Jr. hosted Friday's tasting party at McGrath Acura in West Town.As many as 10,000 people attend that big February gala so the chefs showed off their specialties a little early."The cars are the stars, and they bring in that First Look for Charity first night event, but what people don't realize, the entertainment, the food and all the culinary experiences that we have throughout Chicagoland that also support that event," said McGrath.First Look for Charity is one of the city's largest single day fundraisers.It's on the floor of the Chicago Auto Show, the night before it opens to the public.