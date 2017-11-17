AUTOMOTIVE

US probes effectiveness of VW air bag wiring recall

DETROIT --
U.S. safety regulators are investigating complaints that a Volkswagen recall may not fix a wiring problem that can stop the front driver's air bag from inflating in a crash.

The probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers nearly 416,000 vehicles including the 2010 to 2014 CC and Passat, the 2010 to 2013 Eos, the 2011 to 2014 Golf, GTI, Jetta and Tiguan, and the 2012 to 2014 Jetta Sportwagen.

VW recalled the cars in August of 2015 because wiring in the steering wheel can fail, cutting the electrical connection to the air bag. But the agency says it has received 90 complaints of failure since the recall began. It has no reports of crashes or injuries.

Volkswagen blamed the problem on debris in the steering wheel hub that can cause the wiring to tear. If the electrical connection fails, it would set off the air bag warning light.

The safety agency will find out how often the problem happens and decide if another repair is needed.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
automotivevolkswagenauto recallu.s. & worldMichigan
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
AUTOMOTIVE
Family warns of seat belt danger after son's death
Consumer Reports: Making your car last 200,000 miles
BMW recalls 1.4M vehicles due to fire risk
Consumer Reports: Beware of buying a flood-damaged car
More Automotive
Top Stories
Boyfriend charged in connection with murdered Mokena bartender
Rev. Jesse Jackson announces he has Parkinson's
Group of thieves beating victims in Loop, including Grant Park, over last 5 days
Drake threatens man groping women in audience at concert
Off-duty CPD officer stabbed in South Shore 'domestic incident'
Apple's HomePod speaker delayed until next year
Woman carjacked at gunpoint in Lincoln Park, SUV stolen on Near North Side
2 children killed in crash involving Los Angeles police SUV
Show More
Chase suspect dances on freeway in front of police
Magnificent Mile Lights Festival kicks off holiday season Saturday
Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga split
Pickup driver with vulgar Trump sticker released from jail
Top Stories on ABC7Chicago
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Tom Petty's California lake house listed for $5.9M
Conrad Chicago hotel rooms for $11.14 a night sell out
Chicago Weather: Cars spin out, crash during 1st snowfall of season
Thieves smash displays, steal watches at Mag Mile store for 2nd time
More Photos