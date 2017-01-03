Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer-Business
ABC7 Sports
ESPNChicago.com
Hungry Hound
Disability Issues
Health
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
In The Community
Useeit Pics & Video
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
Windy City Live
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
Ford cancels plan for new $1.6B plant in Mexico, will add 700 jobs in Michigan
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
WEATHER RADAR: Track the snow with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX radar
Full Story
Email
AUTOMOTIVE
VIDEO: SUV falls off car ferry into ocean
Email
share
share
tweet
email
You need Flash to watch this video.
Sorry, your browser doesn't
support Flash
, needs a
Flash update
, or has Flash disabled.
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=1684250" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Raw video of an SUV that fell off a car ferry into the ocean in Australia. (WLS)
WLS
Tuesday, January 03, 2017 01:57PM
An SUV rolled off a car ferry and into the ocean in Australia - and it was captured on video.
Nobody was inside the video, but a group of tourists lost their phones and wallets.
Related Topics:
automotive
u.s. & world
car
Email
share
share
tweet
email
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
AUTOMOTIVE
Honda recalls 633,753 Odyssey minivans for rear seat defect
Huge seal partially crushes car
PHOTOS: Top 38 sexiest and safest vehicles of 2017
Consumer Reports: Safer child seats
More Automotive
Top Stories
Robber bound, fondled woman in Bucktown home invasion, police say
Body found in search for missing 6-year-old Colorado boy
Carrie Fisher's sisters open up about her final moments
Twin rescues 2-year-old brother after dresser falls on him
Ford cancels plan for new $1.6B plant in Mexico, will add 700 jobs in Michigan
Jacksons take divorce battle to Washington
Megyn Kelly leaving Fox News for NBC News
Show More
2 16-year-old boys killed in West Side shooting
My Pillow BBB accreditation revoked
A look inside moving day at the White House
Chicago couple 1st to marry in Cook County in 2017
Shelter celebrates as all animals are adopted for first time
More News
Top Video
Chicago couple 1st to marry in Cook County in 2017
Carrie Fisher's sisters open up about her final moments
GOP drops weakening of ethics office, challenged by Trump
Jacksons take divorce battle to Washington
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer-Business
ABC7 Sports
ESPNChicago.com
Hungry Hound
Disability Issues
Health
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
In The Community
Useeit Pics & Video
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
Windy City Live
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WLS-TV Chicago