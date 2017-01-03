AUTOMOTIVE

VIDEO: SUV falls off car ferry into ocean
Raw video of an SUV that fell off a car ferry into the ocean in Australia. (WLS)

An SUV rolled off a car ferry and into the ocean in Australia - and it was captured on video.

Nobody was inside the video, but a group of tourists lost their phones and wallets.
