ARCHITECTURE

WATCH: Here's how cars are parked at Marina City

EMBED </>More Videos

Walking by the iconic Marina City, have you ever wondered "how do cars get up there?" (WLS)

Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Walking by the iconic Marina City, have you ever wondered "how do cars get up there?"

The famous Hollywood scene from "The Hunter" where a car shoots off of the parking deck, into the Chicago River, is a great example of how to not park at the towers.

A group of Marina City valets make sure the job's done right; they're the only people allowed to park cars there, according to a 2014 video published by the Chicago Architecture Foundation.

The valets don't take stairs or elevators to get to cars. Instead, they rely on a "manlift."

"Hop on that and go up to whichever level that car was parked on to retrieve it. Or conversely go down all the way back to ground level," explained Marina City Condo Board Member Brian Muir in the 2014 video.

Muir said the towers' 900 parking spots are a reflection of mid-century Americana.

"Part of the American dream was that everyone had their own car and so it couldn't' be a successful development without accommodating cars. And so rather than just accommodating cars, Marina City showcased them," he explained.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotivearchitecturehollywoodstuntcarChicagoRiver North
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARCHITECTURE
Frank Lloyd Wright home for sale in Riverside
Chicago Architecture Foundation reveals sneak peek of new exhibit space
City launches design competition for O'Hare expansion project
Famed architect proposes 2 skyscrapers on site of failed Chicago Spire
More architecture
AUTOMOTIVE
Chicago traffic jams caused by rideshare rule breakers; city cracks down with tickets
Got Gas Giveaway Courtesy Of Chase Pay!
Consumer Reports: Buying certified pre-owned cars vs used cars
Report: 28 killed by keyless cars
More Automotive
Top Stories
Woman dies after being hit by CTA Red Line train on South Side
Police: 2 children critical after driver blows red light in Bronzeville
Jackie Wilson released from prison after 36 years after conviction overturned
Chicago's Black Fire Brigade to hold first event in new building
CTU President Karen Lewis files retirement papers
Des Plaines WWII veteran made knight of French Legion of Honor
Exclusive: Surveillance video shows Newark dog attack
Police use of force expert testifies in Quintonio Legrier wrongful death case
Show More
Durbin meets with some of 66 separated children being held in Chicago
Joe Jackson in declining health, family says
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen heckled outside her home
Gross! What happens when you urinate in the pool
Chicago Weather: Area dries out after heavy rains, flooding Friday
More News