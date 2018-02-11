CHICAGO AUTO SHOW

Wintry weather brought inside at Chicago Auto Show

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Visitors to the auto show Sunday got wintry weather inside as a snow machine made the perfect landscape for some snow vehicles at the Toyota exhibit.

To keep visitors warm, Nissan handed out hot chocolate.

But many people were hoping to win a 1973 Ford Mustang convertible in "blue glow" that was being raffled off the by the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. The vintage vehicle has less than 23,000 miles on it. All proceeds from the raffle go to the JDRF.

The Chicago Auto Show runs through Feb. 19.

The show will hold four theme days:

WOMEN'S DAY (Feb. 13)
Women are admitted for $7. Manufacturers present special women-oriented programs on the purchase, lease and maintenance of vehicles.

CHICAGO AUTO SHOW FOOD DRIVE (Feb. 14 - 16)
Patrons who bring three cans of food will receive a coupon for a $7 adult admission. All food will be donated to A Safe Haven Foundation.

TELEMUNDO HISPANIC HERITAGE DAY (Feb. 16)
Manufacturers develop and host Hispanic celebration events throughout the show.
FAMILY DAY (Feb. 19)
Family-friendly events on Presidents Day to wrap up the last day of the show.

Click Here for ABC7's 2018 Chicago Auto Show Guide.

For more information, visit: www.chicagoautoshow.com.
