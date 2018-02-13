CHICAGO AUTO SHOW

Women the focus at Chicago Auto Show Tuesday

What women want is the focus at the Chicago Auto Show Tuesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Women's Day is about more than just what women want as consumers, it's about empowering women in the automotive industry.

Women's Day at the Chicago Auto Show is filled with opportunities to learn, experience and network through a variety of seminars, panels and special events.

"Women buy or influence the purchase of 85 percent of cars; they only hold 26 percent of the jobs in the automotive industry and they'd rather have a root canal than buy a car!" said Scotty Reiss, founder of A Girl's Guide to Cars.

The Chicago Auto Show focused on female consumers.



There will be seminars hosted by successful and inspiring women, like Terri Evans, who grew up in the western suburbs and is now the marketing and communications manager for Mini USA's Central Metro Market. Getting there, she says, it wasn't easy.

"I think when you're in this industry and you're in a role when you're usually the only woman in the room, you're aware of it but you don't let it cripple you, so you walk in, you access the situation and you recognize that there's still work to be done, and hopefully you're in a position to hire other women," Evans said.

Just as the auto show has changed over the years, so have the buying trends, especially when it comes to women.

"Families and women really want to spend time in their vehicle, they're taking kids to school, to sport practices, so this truck is not only capable, it can tow 12,750 pounds. If you want to go to your lake house in the summer and tow your boat, you can do that! If you want to go grocery shopping, you can do that," said Kelley Enright, FCA central region communications manager.

Trucks and SUV's are in high demand for women looking to purchase and more of them are looking to purchase at the auto show. Within the past 10 years, attendance has grown nearly 10 percent with just as many women as men attending the show.

Roz will be moderating a panel at noon by the ABC7 Booth, discussing everything from car buying to jobs in the industry. The discussion will be livestreamed on ABC7Chicago.com and the ABC7 Facebook page.

Click Here for ABC7's 2018 Chicago Auto Show Guide.

For more information, visit: www.chicagoautoshow.com.
