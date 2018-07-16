Baby left in hot car at Ohio park for hours dies, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Baby dies after being left in car for 2 hours

MEDINA, Ohio --
Police say a 6-month-old girl found unresponsive in a car at a park in Ohio has died.

Medina police say the baby was found unresponsive shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday in a car at Ray Mellert Park in the city about 30 miles south of Cleveland. Medina police said that the girl was transported to a hospital, but efforts to revive her were unsuccessful.

Police and the Medina County coroner are working together in the investigation.

Authorities say they will release more details on the child's death once they are known. They say it could be several weeks before the coroner's office is finished with its investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hot carchild in carchild left in carchild deathu.s. & worldOhio
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Activists speaking out after body cam video released of South Shore police shooting
CTA Red Line service temporarily halted between 35th, Garfield
Police release video of Ashburn carjacking suspects
President Trump, Putin sit down for closely watched summit
Gas station clerk saves woman from being kidnapped
Amazon Prime Day: A day of deals at Amazon, and at its rivals
Arrest made in 1988 slaying of 8-year-old Indiana girl April Tinsley
Video shows woman kick child on playground; police seek adults involved
Show More
Baby died from ingesting mother's drug-laced breast milk, DA says
Boy, 6, seriously injured in Fox River boating accident
VIDEO: Florida deputy hilariously heckles slow 'pedestrian'
Flower shop owner killed in Belmont Cragin hit and run
More News