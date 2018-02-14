Baby rescued from house fire in Englewood

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 1-year-old was rescued from a house fire in the city's Englewood neighborhood Wednesday night, fire officials said.

Emergency crews responded to the 5600-block of South Damen Avenue around 9:20 p.m. for a fire on the first floor of a two-story home.

An adult was able to escape the fire, and the 1-year-old was rescued. The baby was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Fire officials said the fire appeared to be started by a space heater that was too close to flammable material. They said the home did not have any working smoke detectors and had an improper power connection.
