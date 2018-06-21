Babysitter accused of tying up 6-year-old boy, leaving him home alone

EMBED </>More Videos

A babysitter is accused of tying up a boy in her care.

Eyewitness News
RIDGEWOOD, Queens --
A Brooklyn woman is accused of tying up the 6-year-old child she was supposed to be caring for and leaving him home alone.

Police are searching for Kayla Talbert, 26, following the June 12 incident in Ridgewood, Queens.

Authorities say Talbert tied up the boy's hands and feet and left him alone in the apartment. She is now wanted for unlawful imprisonment.

Her last known address is in Flatbush, Brooklyn.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 718-386-2723 or 718-520-9200.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child home alonechild neglectqueens newsu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3 hospitalized after Loop hazmat situation
Chicago Weather: Heavy rain floods roadways across area
Man fatally shot on I-55; All SB lanes closed
Woman killed in River North after stolen Jeep fleeing police strikes taxi ID'd
CPS offers free lunch for kids over summer
Woman refuses to pay for manicure, salon employee jumps on car
Chicago faith leaders criticize Trump immigration policy, call for change
Twin valedictorians headed to MIT together
Show More
Supreme Court rules states can force online shoppers to pay sales tax
Man charged in Fernwood sex assault
'Speak English' sign at Dunkin' Donuts goes viral
Man sobs on 911 call; 3 dead after being pulled from apartment complex pool
More News