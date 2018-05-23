Barricade situation closes Route 83 near Antioch

Antioch, IL. 40723 Illinois Route 83 ongoing Police Activity for a barricaded subject. — Tri-State Fire Alert (@Fire_Alerts911) May 23, 2018

Route 83 was closed between Grass Lake and Beach Grove roads in north suburban Antioch Wednesday morning as police tried to make contact with a person inside a suspicious vehicle.Police tried to pull over the white Volkswagen in Antioch around 6:30 a.m., the Lake County Sheriff's Office said. The driver allegedly rammed into an Antioch squad car during the stop and a shot may have been fired from inside before the driver took off.Officers did not chase the suspicious vehicle, the sheriff's office said. But the Volkswagen was spotted in the 4500-block of Route 83 in unincorporated Antioch a short time later.Lake County sheriff's officers were called to the scene and established a perimeter around the vehicle. Officials said law enforcement was trying to make contact with the person inside.Officials urged drivers to stay away from the area.This situation is ongoing. ABC 7 Eyewitness News will update this story as more details are made available.