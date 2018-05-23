Barricade situation closes Route 83 near Antioch

UNINCORPORATED ANTIOCH, Ill. (WLS) --
Route 83 was closed between Grass Lake and Beach Grove roads in north suburban Antioch Wednesday morning as police tried to make contact with a person inside a suspicious vehicle.

Police tried to pull over the white Volkswagen in Antioch around 6:30 a.m., the Lake County Sheriff's Office said. The driver allegedly rammed into an Antioch squad car during the stop and a shot may have been fired from inside before the driver took off.

Officers did not chase the suspicious vehicle, the sheriff's office said. But the Volkswagen was spotted in the 4500-block of Route 83 in unincorporated Antioch a short time later.



Lake County sheriff's officers were called to the scene and established a perimeter around the vehicle. Officials said law enforcement was trying to make contact with the person inside.

Officials urged drivers to stay away from the area.

This situation is ongoing. ABC 7 Eyewitness News will update this story as more details are made available.
