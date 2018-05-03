Barrington Hills house fire investigated as possible lightning strike

An extra-alarm fire tore through a mansion Thursday morning in northwest suburban Barrington Hills.White smoke billowed out of the large home on Paganica Drive just north of Oak Knoll Road around 6:45 a.m. At one point, flames shot through the roof.Barrington Countryside Fire Chief Jim Kresher said the woman who owns the home and her dog made it out safely. They were not hurt.Since there are no fire hydrants in the isolated area, firefighters had to bring in water tanks to fight the blaze. Emergency equipment formed a long line along Oak Knoll and the public was kept far from the scene.The three-alarm fire was struck before 8:45 a.m.The cause of the fire is under investigation. Kresher said a lightning strike may be to blame.