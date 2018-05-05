Batavia man missing in Montana

EMBED </>More Videos

There's a search right now for a Batavia man who's gone missing in Montana. (WLS)

There's a search right now for a Batavia man who's gone missing in Montana.

A car belonging to 45-year-old Paul Batson was found Sunday in the small town of Reed Point, west of Billings.

Crews were out searching for him Friday night. Batson works for the U.S. Postal Service. He was checking out potential transfer locations when he went missing.



Batson spoke with his girlfriend on Sunday while he was in Bozeman and has not had contact with her or any of his family since, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Stillwater County Sheriff's Office at 406-322-5326
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing manpost officeBataviaMontana
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 boys killed in Humboldt Park fire
Indiana officer, homicide suspect killed after shootout
Hawaiians evacuate as volcano jolts island with lava, quakes
ATF agent shot in face in Back of the Yards
School bus driver screamed threats, slammed brakes in Naperville, students say
Teen struck by bullet on CTA bus home from hospital
Chicago Police Memorial Foundation holding annual Run to Remember
Several juveniles in custody after teacher attacked, video posted to Snapchat
Show More
Guns found in suburban storage unit allegedly linked to Mexico cartel
Movement to mute R. Kelly gain steam among more sex abuse allegations
4 cases of mumps confirmed at Western Illinois University
Wounded ATF agent was on special strike force to battle guns
More News