Bench trial for Chicago cop, 2 ex-cops in McDonald case

A Chicago police officer and two ex-officers opted for a bench trial as they face charges for covering up for the shooting of Laquan McDonald.

CHICAGO --
A Chicago police officer and two former officers have chosen a bench trial after pleading not guilty to conspiring to cover up what happened the night a white officer killed a black teenager by shooting him 16 times.

Former Detective David March, former Officer Joseph Walsh and Officer Thomas Gaffney will have their trial before a Cook County judge in July. They are accused of quickly coordinating their stories to protect themselves and other officers following the 2014 death of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald. They face charges of obstruction of justice, official misconduct and conspiracy.

Special prosecutors said Thursday that they anticipate the trial for all three will take less than a week. Officer Jason Van Dyke has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the teen's shooting death.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
laquan mcdonaldpolice shootingcook county sheriffChicago
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
End of an era: Last Chicago Sears store to close
Teen arrested in connection with shooting at party where Bradley University student, man were killed
Trapped and dying in a minivan, desperate Ohio teen calls 911 for help that doesn't find him
4 dead, including baby, in multi-state incest case
'I want to make sure future generations never forget': Holocaust survivor shares his story
Prosecutors: DNA ties suspected killer clown to getaway car
Man wrongly convicted in fatal arson at 14 sues Chicago Police
Man accused of raping Michigan girl now charged in her death
Show More
Human leg found in Des Plaines River near Lockport
Former Providence Catholic High School student sues over sex abuse allegations
Rauner meets with legislators to begin budgeting process
Hillary Clinton encourages black women to run for office at Chicago fundraiser
More News