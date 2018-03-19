MISSING MAN

Bermuda Police: Missing Philadelphia student found dead

Bermuda police: Body of missing SJU student found: Rick Williams reports on Action News at 5 p.m., March 19, 2018 (WPVI)

UPDATE: Bermuda police confirm they have found the body of missing St. Joseph's University student Mark Dombroski; no cause of death has been announced.

Acting Assistant Commissioner James Howard of the Bermuda Police Services declined to provide certain details, including how authorities believe he may have died during a visit to the British Island territory.

The discovery of his body was announced at a news conference in the British island territory after a day of searching that involved members of the 19-year-old's family, volunteers and local authorities.

Officials said they have not ruled out foul play.

Search for missing St. Joe's student. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on March 19, 2018.

Original story below
The Bermuda Rugby Football Union is offering a $1,000 reward for information regarding the whereabouts of a missing 19-year-old St. Joseph's University student.

"The Bermuda Rugby Football Union is aware of a missing 19-year-old rugby player, Mark Dombroski, that was visiting the Island with his college team, St. Joseph's University, to take part in a local rugby tournament," the BRFU said in a statement Monday morning.

They are asking anyone with photos, videos, or information to contact police at 441-295-0011.

According to the university, Dombroski, a member of SJU's men's rugby club, was reported missing in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Dombroski was last seen around 12 a.m. Sunday in the vicinity of The Dog House on Front Street. He was due to leave Bermuda Sunday.

His parents traveled to Bermuda last week to watch their son play in a tournament.

"We love our son. We cherish our son," said Lisa Dombroski. "We want him back."

Saturday was St. Patrick's Day and authorities were asked if the missing teen had been drinking.

"No information to suggest that or lead us in that direction," they said.

SJU student reported missing in Bermuda: Walter Perez reports on Action News at 11 p.m., March 18, 2018



During a Monday afternoon press conference, authorities said surveillance video showed Dombroski walking alone at 1:09 a.m. on Front Street. He appeared to be using a cell phone at the time. Another camera picked him up at 1:15 a.m. Authorities are continuing to search for additional surveillance videos.

His mother said after looking at the video her read was Mark was not feeling well due to an injury he received in a rugby match.

"He is favoring his arm. He wasn't in a party mood, enjoying the party atmosphere as some boys were," she said. "My assessment is he wanted to get going. I think he wanted to get back to where they were staying."

Monday the university released a statement that read in part: "Saint Joseph's University is in touch with Mark's family and Bermuda authorities and continues to pray for his safe return."


Dombroski is described as a white male, 6' tall, with close-cut blond hair. Officials say he was wearing khaki pants, a green t-shirt and black shoes.

The BRFU says members from all the local rugby clubs and the local community launched an effort to search along the railway trail and other areas across the island for Dombroski.

Dombroski is a graduate of Archmere Academy in Claymont, Delaware and is currently a freshman at St. Joe's.

"The Archmere community keeps Mark Dombrowski '17 and the Dombrowski family in our prayers. Come home," the Twitter account of the Archmere Academy Student Community posted.


A prayer service will be held at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Media, Pa on 30 East Franklin Street at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
