Best burger restaurants in the country

As vacationers make their way across the country this summer, TripAdvisor is serving up America's top burger joints.

The world's largest travel site announced the best burger restaurants in the U.S. based on the millions of reviews and opinions from TripAdvisor diners.

The list includes some of the juiciest, crowd-pleasing burgers travelers think everyone should taste. They range from the traditional patty, to those with toppings including peanut butter and fried eggs.

Al's Burger Shack in Chapel Hill, North Carolina was named the number one burger. However, there was no love for Chicago. The closest spot is in Traverse City, Michigan where Slabtown Café and Burgers came in at number five.

Check out the full list here.
Report a Typo
Top Stories
CPD Officer Robert Rialmo involved in fight days after being found not guilty in December bar fight
U of I student armed with gun shot by police in Champaign, Illinois, police say
Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari list Nashville mansion for $8 million
Armed robbers tie up men, lock them in hot garage
Innocent 82-year-old man shot in West Chatham
Purdue tracking down 26K applicants following data breach
Ride-share driver shoots at carjackers in Belmont Heights
5-year-old boy prepares own obituary before dying of cancer
Show More
'Worst vacation ever': Teen stranded in ocean for 10 hours
12 Russians indicted for hacking in 2016 election
Man says Southwest workers left luggage in the rain
Disturbing video: Man shot in botched mob hit in New York
19-year-old West Rogers Park man shot in face dies
More News