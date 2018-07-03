Beware gas station skimmers

Planning to travel for the Fourth of July? Listen to this warning from the Secret Service before hitting the road.Officials said more criminals are stealing credit card information at gas stations by installing skimmers in gas pumps. Thieves gained access to the pumps by buying commercial keys online.The Secret Service found 59 skimmers at 85 locations in 21 states over the weekend.When drivers pay for their fuel, the devices copy their credit card numbers. That data is then used to print fake credit cards, which can be used to make fraudulent purchases without the owner's knowledge."They're monetizing the stolen payment card data in multiple ways and the easiest way is they'll take the stolen payment card number and will re-encode a gift card or credit card and then they will use that to buy electronics, gift cards, stuff that they can fence on grey market, the black market or the open market," Matthew O'Neill Assistant to the Special Agent in Charge of the Criminal Investigative Division explained to ABC News.O'Neill said a high-level skimmer can send credit card information through a Bluetooth device, so criminals don't have to return to the scene to get the skimmer back.Officials said the best way for drivers to protect their credit card information is to pay inside the gas station or pay with cash.