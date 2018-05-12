Black smoke seen near Soldier Field after reported explosion

CHICAGO (WLS) --Black smoke was seen coming from near Soldier Field Saturday after a reported explosion.
The Chicago Fire Department said there was an issue with a propane tank and that the fire has been put out. Fire officials said no injuries have been reported.
Currently at soldier field pic.twitter.com/PXlCU8bN70— Anthony Campuzano (@Tonyxanthony) May 12, 2018
The reported explosion occurred during the after party for the Autism Speaks Walk event which was taking place at Soldier Field. A worker said that a gas grill exploded.