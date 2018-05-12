Black smoke seen near Soldier Field after reported explosion

Currently at soldier field pic.twitter.com/PXlCU8bN70 — Anthony Campuzano (@Tonyxanthony) May 12, 2018

Black smoke was seen coming from near Soldier Field Saturday after a reported explosion.The Chicago Fire Department said there was an issue with a propane tank and that the fire has been put out. Fire officials said no injuries have been reported.The reported explosion occurred during the after party for the Autism Speaks Walk event which was taking place at Soldier Field. A worker said that a gas grill exploded.