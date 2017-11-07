Blind woman with guide dog struck, killed by Metra train in Midlothian ID'd

MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. (WLS) --A blind woman with a guide dog who was struck and killed Monday night by a Metra train at a crossing in Midlothian was identified.
Kelly R. Harris, 54, was struck shortly before 6 p.m. at the 147th Street crossing by a Rock Island District train.
Harris, who lived near the Midlothian station in the south suburbs, was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead.
Her family confirmed that she was blind.
The dog was transported to Animal Welfare League for emergency care and was alert and in stable condition Tuesday afternoon, according to the Midlothian Police Department.
Metra and Midlothian police are investigating, looking for witnesses and checking train video.
According to Metra spokesman Michael Gillis, the Chicago-bound train was pulling into the station on the west track when the engineer observed Harris and the dog close to the edge of the west platform, about 50 feet south of the crossing. He put the train into emergency and sounded the horn, Gillis said, but they passed from his sight so he did not see what happened.
Trains in both directions were stopped, but operated with delays late Monday.