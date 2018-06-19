Blue Island City Council votes to keep local bar closed after shooting

BLUE ISLAND, Ill. --
After a heated city council meeting in Blue Island Tuesday night, aldermen voted against reinstating a business license for a local bar.

Island Sports Bar and Grill was closed earlier this spring after a shooting outside. At the meeting, supporters of the bar called for it to be reopened and for the 40 employees to be put back to work.

Others called for the bar to be closed, saying it was a nuisance.

One person had to be escorted out for shouting.

The lawyer for the bar's owner said they will appeal Tuesday night's ruling.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingbusinessBlue Island
Top Stories
Teen dies at hospital after being shot in Univ. Village, covered with sheet
Hinsdale school district's boundary change upsets parents
Dog looks guilty after being caught splashing in swimming pool
Evanston asylum seeker says she hasn't seen daughter in 3 years
Marc Winner, former tanning salon owner, sentenced to 13 years in rape case
Police release more details about car in fatal Burbank hit-and-run
March for missing girls, women in Chicago organized by 7th grader
Chicago Weather: Storms move through Chicago area
Show More
Chicago Aviation Commissioner to step down, mayor's office says
Brawl breaks out at Tennessee softball tournament
'Alexa, order room service': Marriott hotels add Amazon's voice assistant
Minnesota dog mayor retires after 4 years
More News