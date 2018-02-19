  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

Bodies of newborn twins found in suitcase, authorities say

EMBED </>More Videos

Abandoned bodies of infants found in suitcase (KTRK)

CROSS COUNTY, Arkansas --
Authorities say the bodies of two newborn babies have been found in a suitcase along a road in northeast Arkansas. The infants appear to be twins, Detective Sergeant Jeffrey Nichols told WREG.

The Cross County Sheriff's Office says the bodies were discovered Friday afternoon in a purple suitcase, which was on a ditch bank along a county road.

"When I left work this evening, I was shaken up. Like, I was in tears," Cross resident Santia Wallace said.

The Cross County Sheriff's Office is trying to figure out who left the babies on side of the road.

"Here I am, want to have kids and for you to, like, kill them? Like, who does that?" Wallace added.

Nichols confirmed that his office has identified several persons of interest but did not elaborate.

"It's hard to comprehend. I mean, I wouldn't know why anybody would abandon two little babies like that," Cross resident Walter Hill said.

The sheriff's office said the bodies are being sent to the state crime lab for autopsies, which should help investigators determine how the infants died and when.

Cross County deputies are asking anyone with information to come forward.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
infant deathstwinsu.s. & worldArkansas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man accused of plotting to murder his parents in unincorporated Glen Ellyn
$1 million winning lottery ticket sold in Chicago
Bride gets trapped in elevator, misses cocktail hour
Family that took in Florida shooting suspect speaks out
FBI joins search for 5-year-old boy in Kansas
6 killed, 21 wounded in President's Day weekend shootings across Chicago
KFC is running out of chicken across the U.K.
Ride-sharing passenger shot and killed in Greater Grand Crossing
Show More
Family seeks rideshare driver who went missing days after 911 hangup call
Woman falls to death out window while violating protective order, police say
Man, 39, missing from Lakeview
Trump pressured on gun control, facing backlash over tweets
More News
Top Video
I-Team: Candy Caution
Hundreds of CPS students getting chance to see 'Black Panther' for free Monday
Ride-sharing passenger shot and killed in Greater Grand Crossing
Monday is final day for 2018 Chicago Auto Show
More Video