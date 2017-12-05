Body cam records moment officer saves choking baby

A frightening ordeal caught on camera as a police officer rushes in to save a choking baby. (KTRK)

SAVANNAH, Georgia --
Dramatic body cam video shows a choking newborn baby being saved by a police officer.

The officer with the Savannah-Chatham Police Department rushed to save the baby after running up three flights of stairs.

When the officer found the infant and her mother, the child was not responsive.

The officer began doing CPR on the 29-day old baby.

Relief set in when the baby suddenly began moving, even crying a little bit.

The tense moments are a little tough to watch, but the police department is thanking the officer for his actions.

