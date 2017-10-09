  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Chicago's Columbus Day Parade from 1-2:30 p.m.

Body cam shows man running before being shot by police

Newly released police body cam video sparks outrage over deadly shooting in Salt Lake City, UT.

SALT LAKE CITY --
Newly released video of a deadly police shooting is sparking outrage in Salt Lake City, Utah.

It shows Officer Clinton Fox firing at the man as he ran away. The shooting happened in August.

Just last week, prosecutors decided not to file charges against Fox.

Protesters were out over the weekend in response to the decision.

The man who was killed, 50-year-old Patrick Harmon, was originally stopped for riding his bicycle erratically.

Police tried to arrest Harmon after they realized he had several outstanding felony warrants.

That's when he ran.

Officer Fox says Harmon had a knife and threatened to stab him and that's why he shot him.

The officer has been placed on modified duty as the investigation continues.

Related Topics:
police shootingofficer involved shootingblack lives matterprotestbody camerasu.s. & worldUtah
