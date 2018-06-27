Body found in beer cooler at Atlanta Braves stadium before game

EMBED </>More Videos

The body of a third-party contractor has been found inside a beer cooler at SunTrust Park. (WLS)

ATLANTA --
The body of a third-party contractor has been found inside a beer cooler at SunTrust Park.

The body was found Tuesday by a worker from the same company. Cobb County police spokeswoman Sarah O'Hara tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution she could not say if foul play is suspected because the investigation is ongoing.

Cobb County police say in a statement that officers responded to a "call of a deceased person located at SunTrust Park" before the Atlanta Braves' game against the Cincinnati Reds.

The Braves declined comment, referring reporters to the statement from Cobb County police.

O'Hara tells the newspaper the identity of the person would not be released until the family is notified. She says the Braves are assisting in the investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
body foundsportsbaseballAtlanta Bravesu.s. & worldGeorgia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Tornadoes hit Manhattan, Maple Park; flooding in northwest suburbs
CPS to launch Office of Student Protections in wake of sex abuse scandal
8th man charged in fatal stabbing of innocent 15-year-old boy
'Why do you hate us?' Woman hurls racist insults at mom, son
Woman's body found in South Shore
Police officer charged in fatal shooting of unarmed teen Antwon Rose
7-year-old boy held under water, burned during home invasion
Girl, 16, missing from Austin since June 18
Show More
'Fugitive' flamingo spotted in Texas after escaping from Kansas zoo
Planters Cheez Balls returning after 12 years
Federal judge orders reunification of parents and children, end to most family separations at border
Teen struck in face with hammer at Near North Side McDonald's
More News